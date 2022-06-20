Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-states. In addition to this update from Bellevue, Iowa, we will share other developments in Tuesday’s edition.
A Bellevue, Iowa, store selling local goods is changing locations in the community.
Moore Local, currently at 305 S. Riverview St., will move to 100 N. Riverview St. on July 1. The new location previously housed Country Cupboard.
“We’ve really enjoyed our integration into the Bellevue community,” said owner Heather Moore. “But the space we’re in right now is just too small for us. I feel like (the new building) will allow us to expand the products that we offer and do even more for the Bellevue community.”
Moore said the business began in 2017 as Moore Family Farms, and then a Moore Local location opened in Maquoketa, Iowa.
The business focused on selling products such as meat and eggs from Iowa and the Midwest, as well as the Moore family farm near Maquoketa. Both the Maquoketa and Bellevue locations also sell coffee, and Moore said they have started making fresh cheese at the Maquoketa location.
The current Bellevue Moore Local location opened in April 2021. But Moore said she has always had an eye on the business’ soon-to-be home.
“I’ve always loved the building we’re moving into,” she said. “It’s so cool. I told my husband, ‘If I ever open up a new location, I want it to be in this building.’”
The new building is about twice the size of the 500-square-foot current one and will allow for more shelving, retail space and seating in the coffee shop area.
“Now with some more space, we can bring up more fresh meat,” Moore said. “Once we start selling cheese, we’ll have more of that to fill the shelves. We’re ready to serve the Bellevue community.”
Moore Local’s Bellevue location is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. The business can be found online at shopmoorelocal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.