Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. This edition highlights developments in Dubuque and Dyersville, Iowa, as well as Galena, Ill.
A Dubuque jiu-jitsu club will move to a new, expanded location later this spring.
Dubuque Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, which operates in Volv Fitness, is making a move to 3135 Cedar Crest Ridge, Suite D, next to Olliewood Action Sports Skatepark. Willie Doyle, who runs the club, said he plans to be in the new space by May and operate a full slate of classes by June or July.
“My main goal with the club is to create a safe and fun training environment for people of all ages and all different walks of life,” Doyle said. “I’m very proud of the level of humanity and friendship and camaraderie that the club had, and I look forward to growing that and sharing that with the rest of the Dubuque community.”
Doyle said the club was started eight years ago by Eldon Giannakouros, and Doyle took classes under Giannakouros. The club suspended activities when the COVID-19 pandemic began, until Doyle took it over two years ago.
“We’ve grown it greatly,” Doyle said of the club, which currently has 40 members. “We wanted to expand the club, and so we decided to get a new location. ... We ran out of mat space, which is hard because of safety reasons. If we’re packed in there, we don’t want a young kid getting bumped by a new kid accidentally.”
Doyle said the new location will provide 70% more mat space, and he hopes to grow the club to 100 people with the extra space.
Doyle said he plans to start offering jiu-jitsu classes to kids as young as 5 once the new space is up and running. He also offers discounts to military and law enforcement personnel who wish to try the sport, which Doyle said offers benefits both physically and mentally.
“My main thing I guess I’m really looking forward to is creating a safe and fun training environment to help spread the sport of jiu-jitsu,” he said.
Dubuque Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu currently offers classes at 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The club can be reached at 608-574-3794 and found on Facebook at facebook.com/DubuqueBJJ.
New salon opens in Dyersville
Two women have opened a hair and nail salon in Dyersville.
Redo Hair and Nails opened last month at 117 First Ave. W., across from Chad’s Pizza and Restaurant. The salon was opened by business partners Samantha Lammers and Rachel Gotto.
“Our husbands work together in construction,” Lammers said. “Once I got back into hair, it all just kind of fell into place.”
Lammers said Gotto has been doing hair for about 30 years. Lammers said she graduated from Capri College in 2010 and worked as a stylist for a few years before moving into the healt hcare field, but now has gotten back into doing hair.
The Dyersville salon offers a full range of hair services, including cuts, color and extensions. Gotto also does some work with wigs and toupees. Lammers focuses on manicures, pedicures and acrylics. The owners are the only employees.
“It’s been really exciting,” Lammers said. “I like the idea of getting back into hair, and we’ve been extremely busy. ... There’s a few (salons in Dyersville), but I feel like there’s not enough. We have gotten quite a few walk-ins. That’s a big traffic flow for us.”
Redo Hair and Nails is open on weekdays, primarily by appointment with some walk-in availability. Appointments can be made by calling either 563-921-8052 or 563-590-2642. More information can also be found on the salon’s Facebook page.
Galena laser therapy clinic poised for future growth
A Galena clinic offering laser therapy has plans to expand further to reach more patients.
Healing Waters Laser Center has operated at 300 Summit St., near Galena Food Pantry, for nearly a year. Dr. Agnieszka Cluchey had initially opened her practice in 2018 on Galena’s Main Street.
“It allows for future growth,” Cluchey said of the current location. “We’re not planning on leaving anytime soon. This allows us to be able to expand and continue to grow the practice, see more patients and offer more in the future.”
Cluchey said the clinic started with a sole focus on chiropractic care, though she offered some laser therapy, which is used to rapidly decrease a patient’s pain and aid the healing process.
“I had actually been utilizing more of the laser therapy for patients and had realized that I can actually help more patients with a larger variety of conditions while using laser therapy,” Cluchey said, noting the therapy can be used on conditions such as a sprained ankle or bone fractures.
She added that her clinic used class IV laser therapy, a more advanced version that uses computer programming to help create a patient’s best treatment. Cluchey has also continued her education over the years to advance the laser therapy she offers to patients who come from as far as an hour away.
Cluchey said she is onboarding another chiropractor, which will allow the clinic to offer more hours. She also hopes to add massage therapy to the current chiropractic, physical therapy and laser therapy services.
“It’s very custom to the patient and the condition,” she said of the clinic’s care. “Our goal is to get them out of pain and get them rehabbed for their condition and get them out the door.”
Healing Waters Laser Center is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday. The clinic can be reached at 815-776-7610, and more information can be found at lasergalena.com.
