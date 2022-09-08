Nick Patrum, commercial team lead, senior vice president, DB&T
Nick Patrum accomplished a rarity in working his way from one positions to the next, all within the same company.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Nick Patrum, commercial team lead, senior vice president, DB&T
Nick Patrum accomplished a rarity in working his way from one positions to the next, all within the same company.
Patrum started as an intern at DB&T in 2009. He worked his way up the ranks to a teller, then a portfolio manager, a commercial banker and today he’s a commercial banker team lead, senior vice president.
“Nick is a great example of growing into leadership through hard work, determination and grit,” said Tyson Leyendecker, president/CEO at DB&T and the person who nominated Patrum for Rising Stars. “His rise through the company showcases his character of grit, patience, loyalty, determination and a drive to be better and learn more.”
Leyendecker said that during the past 13 years Patrum has made a tremendous impact at DB&T, its clients and the community.
“Nick demonstrates his knowledge and expertise each day as he assists our customers in providing tailored holistic financial solutions to businesses as they grow their business and gain efficiencies.”
Patrum says he advocates for the customer by digging deeper to help with efficiencies they might not have been aware of. He also does financial modeling to assure customers they are maximizing their credit structure, all to benefit the customer.
“Each client has a unique situation, and I think outside of the box to ensure they are getting the very best,” Patrum said.
Patrum and his wife, Ashley, have two daughters, and he volunteers in the community, as well. He serves as the treasurer and board member for Dubuque Main Street and is the treasurer and a board member for the Carnegie-Stout Public Library Foundation.
“Nick inherited a homegrown and quirky set of spreadsheets that we used to track income, expenses and account balances,” said Paula Connors, board member and past board president.
“One thing I appreciate about Nick is his willingness to continue with our legacy spreadsheets but also create additional reports that help us make decisions as a board. We also appreciate his monthly summaries that help us make sense of all of the different moving parts of our accounts,” Connors said.
“Nick is a role model each and every day in his work and personal life as he truly is a selfless person who is always thinking of others and working to make his team better. He is the type of leader who jumps into the trenches with his employees and gets his hands dirty,” Leyendecker said.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.