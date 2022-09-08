Temwa Phiri, City of Dubuque
Temwa Phiri, the City of Dubuque’s community engagement coordinator, was humbled when he learned he would be a Rising Stars award recipient.
“I’m just really passionate about serving others and being there any way I can, doing my part in the community, just being a positive contributor,” Phiri said.
He’s worked with the city for three years, and previously was with the Dubuque Community School District and worked with at-risk youth.
While his passion included connecting area youth to resources, an issue that would emerge was what resources were available after graduation.
That led to the community engagement position, in which he oversees the City Life program that gives residents a closer look at city operations.
Phiri said City Life has been an opportunity to connect with community members looking to be more civically engaged.
“What’s really what’s been great is seeing how they look at the community differently and how they actually interact with it,” he said.
Phiri said he considers City Life his best community engagement project. In addition to participants and community members connecting with each other, the project also has resulted in some people joining city boards and commissions or running for elective office.
“I’m proud of being able to offer something like that for people that they could see more in themselves, how they could make a difference,” Phiri said.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen nominated Phiri for the Rising Stars award and said in the nomination letter that he’s a “dynamic young professional” committed to Dubuque.
“When he is not working, you can find Temwa connecting with our young adults and/or marginalized communities, empowering them to be the change they want to see in their community,” Van Milligen wrote.
