Business name Business address Business description
7G Distributing 5035 Chavenelle Road Distributor of Anheuser-Busch products and Crown beverages
ABC Supply 5870 Chavenelle Road Exterior and interior building products
Adams Company 8040 Chavenelle Road Custom manufacturer of power transmission parts
Alliant Energy 8000 Chavenelle Road Parent company for Interstate Power and Light
AY McDonald Mfg. 4800 Chavenelle Road Brass foundry and machine shop operation
Capital Sanitary Supply 4300 Chavenelle Road Wholesale distributor of paper products, food service, cleaning products, etc.
Central Transport Intl 4370 Chavenelle Road Courier service, moving supply store, trucking
Crown Cork & Seal 7500 Chavenelle Road, Suite 100 Packaging materials for consumer products including metal containers
DDI 7425 Chavenelle Road, Suite 100 Importer/distributor of retail, agricultural, and EOM goods
Dr Pepper Snapple Group 5301 Chavenelle Road, Suite 200 Food products wholesale
Dubuque Regional Humane Society 4242 Chavenelle Road A no-kill open admission humane society
Dubuque Screw Products 6500 Chavenelle Road Manufacturer of component parts, automatic screw machines
Duluth Trading Company 7500 Chavenelle Road, Suite 200 Satellite distribution center for clothing retailer
Envision Tees 7010 Chavenelle Road Screen printing and embroidery
First Supply 4949 Chavenelle Road Wholesaler of plumbing, HVAC-R, boiler products, waterworks, etc.
Giese Manufacturing 7025 Chavenelle Road Metal laser cutting and forming
Hodge Company 7465 Chavenelle Road Material handling equipment sales and service
Hormel – Progressive Processing 1205 Chavenelle Road Food packaging and processing
IBI Scientific 7445 Chavenelle Road Lab products
ITC Midwest 6750 Chavenelle Road Electrical transmission services
The Metrix Co. 4400 Chavenelle Road Custom manufacturer of medical devices for human and veterinary use
NDX Oral Arts Iowa 6701 Chavenelle Road Dental restorations
Nordstrom Distribution Center 5050 Chavenelle Road Distribution center for Nordstrom full price and rack stores
RIE Coatings 5301 Chavenelle Road, Suite 400 Application of liquid coatings
Rite-Hite Corp. 4343 Chavenelle Road Manufacturer of industrial doors, loading dock equipment, etc.
Theisen Supply 6201 Chavenelle Road Retail distribution center for retail stores
Unison Solutions 5451 Chavenelle Road Manufacturer of gas conditioning equipment
Universal Tank 8025 Chavenelle Road Welding and manufacturer of pressure vessels
Source: The Greater Dubuque Development Corp.