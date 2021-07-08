Business name Business address Business description

7G Distributing 5035 Chavenelle Road Distributor of Anheuser-Busch products and Crown beverages

ABC Supply 5870 Chavenelle Road Exterior and interior building products

Adams Company 8040 Chavenelle Road Custom manufacturer of power transmission parts

Alliant Energy 8000 Chavenelle Road Parent company for Interstate Power and Light

AY McDonald Mfg. 4800 Chavenelle Road Brass foundry and machine shop operation

Capital Sanitary Supply 4300 Chavenelle Road Wholesale distributor of paper products, food service, cleaning products, etc.

Central Transport Intl 4370 Chavenelle Road Courier service, moving supply store, trucking

Crown Cork & Seal 7500 Chavenelle Road, Suite 100 Packaging materials for consumer products including metal containers

DDI 7425 Chavenelle Road, Suite 100 Importer/distributor of retail, agricultural, and EOM goods

Dr Pepper Snapple Group 5301 Chavenelle Road, Suite 200 Food products wholesale

Dubuque Regional Humane Society 4242 Chavenelle Road A no-kill open admission humane society

Dubuque Screw Products 6500 Chavenelle Road Manufacturer of component parts, automatic screw machines

Duluth Trading Company 7500 Chavenelle Road, Suite 200 Satellite distribution center for clothing retailer

Envision Tees 7010 Chavenelle Road Screen printing and embroidery

First Supply 4949 Chavenelle Road Wholesaler of plumbing, HVAC-R, boiler products, waterworks, etc.

Giese Manufacturing 7025 Chavenelle Road Metal laser cutting and forming

Hodge Company 7465 Chavenelle Road Material handling equipment sales and service

Hormel – Progressive Processing 1205 Chavenelle Road Food packaging and processing

IBI Scientific 7445 Chavenelle Road Lab products

ITC Midwest 6750 Chavenelle Road Electrical transmission services

The Metrix Co. 4400 Chavenelle Road Custom manufacturer of medical devices for human and veterinary use

NDX Oral Arts Iowa 6701 Chavenelle Road Dental restorations

Nordstrom Distribution Center 5050 Chavenelle Road Distribution center for Nordstrom full price and rack stores

RIE Coatings 5301 Chavenelle Road, Suite 400 Application of liquid coatings

Rite-Hite Corp. 4343 Chavenelle Road Manufacturer of industrial doors, loading dock equipment, etc.

Theisen Supply 6201 Chavenelle Road Retail distribution center for retail stores

Unison Solutions 5451 Chavenelle Road Manufacturer of gas conditioning equipment

Universal Tank 8025 Chavenelle Road Welding and manufacturer of pressure vessels

Source: The Greater Dubuque Development Corp.

