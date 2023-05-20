Summer jobs
Buy Now

Jaquelyn Hochrein (left) and Johnny Blake serve up treats at the Rhomberg Avenue Dairy Queen in Dubuque.

 Dave Kettering

As the number of teens involved in the workforce returns to pre-pandemic levels, local employers are filling summer job openings.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that 55.3% of people ages 16 to 24 were employed across the country in July 2022, up from 54.4% in July 2021 but still below 56.2% in July 2019.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.