Danielle Moore
manager, global parts order fulfillment C&F/JDPS at John Deere
Danielle Moore works with diverse and cross functional teams around the globe in support of John Deere construction, forestry and power systems customers.
“I have five teams in Iowa and Illinois and one team each in Indaiatuba, Brazil; Bruchsal, Germany; Brisbane, Australia; and Johannesburg, South Africa,” Moore said.
Her team of 45 people located in five countries is responsible for global inventory planning and forecasting to ensure customers have parts in the field when they need them. During the COVID-19 supply disruptions, Moore managed the supply chain risk by thinking creatively and trying new methods.
With such a large organization, Moore said that communication is vital so she meets weekly one-on-one with her nine direct reports. Staff meets weekly and every two months, and Moore hosts employee meetings with the entire organization.
“This is an opportunity to provide updates on the state of the business, and key projects being worked on around the globe,” Moore said.
Originally from Detroit, Moore graduated from the University of Michigan with a BSE in industrial and operations engineering. She earned her MBA at the University of Iowa. The C&F/JDPS designation behind her work title stands for construction and forestry and John Deere power systems.
Moore began working at John Deere in 2005 as a summer intern in quality engineering and now mentors the summer interns. Moore is mentoring a Women in Supply Chain group and has mentored Deere interns for several years.
“My mentoring is focused around helping them be confident and go after opportunities they want,” she said.
Ricardo Cunningham nominated Moore for Rising Stars and said, “Danielle has negotiated long-term supply contracts, implemented millions of dollars in structural cost reductions and managed supplier relationships.”
“Patience, knowing what tactics to use based on the situation, relationship building and understanding long term business needs are the skills I use to negotiate long-term supply contracts for John Deere,” Moore said.
Moore chairs the Multi-cultural Awareness Employee Resource Group at John Deere, which focuses on education and awareness of different cultural backgrounds and celebrates the rich heritage of the members and the Dubuque community.
The mom of three sons Isaiah, 10, Elijah, 6, and Joshua, 4, with husband Adam Moore, she serves as a parent volunteer for the Dubuque Dream Center. Last summer Moore did an online fundraiser and raised $500 for the center. She’s also served as a board member for MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for six years.