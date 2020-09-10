Derrick Parsons, Account Executive at English Insurance Agency
Derrick Parsons traded a career in social work for one in the insurance industry.
“I truly love helping people. Before I got into insurance, I was in social work and enjoyed helping people in need. With insurance, it’s the same concept. We are helping people, families and businesses ensure they are protected,” he said.
Parsons was selected as the 2019 Young Agent of the Year in the State of Iowa. His boss, Tim English encouraged him to become involved with the Young Agents group through the Independent Insurance Agents of Iowa. He’s served on the board of the Young Agents Committee since 2015 and recently became chair of the group.
The group helps young agents become more active in the association and encourages volunteering including helping with the association and their charitable events.
Tim English, owner of English Insurance Agency, nominated Parsons. He said “As chairman of the Iowa Young Agents Committee, Derrick has helped mentor many young agents just getting into the insurance industry. He’s a hard-working, enthusiastic dedicated employee and always has a positive attitude. ”
“To me, two very important aspects of our career as insurance agents are customer service and education. When talking with young agents, it’s always very important to know we are here to help in any way that we can. With that, we as agents need to not only educate ourselves within our industry, but also utilize the opportunities to educate our clients,” Parsons said.
Parsons volunteers on the St. Francis Xavier Grade School advisory committee and the Dyersville (Iowa) Economic Development Board. He is active with the Young Professionals group of Dyersville. He also coaches his son’s Little League team and previously served on the Field of Dreams Team Game committee.
“I’ve always believed doing the right thing never requires an award or acknowledgment,” Parsons said. “It’s about being a good person.”