By now most business people have heard of cryptocurrency, though many would admit they don’t fully understand it.
Cryptocurrency, a digital alternative for money, has changed the global monetary system. Cryptocurrency became available in 2009 during the global financial crisis. During the past 13 years, it has grown to more than 5,000 types of coins.
Bitcoin, the original cryptocurrency, continues to be the number one digital currency. Money.com estimates there are about 18.5 million bitcoins in circulation. Crypto market capitalization, which is the total value of a cryptocurrency, limits the number of bitcoin in circulation to 21 million.
While stock market capitalization is calculated by multiplying share price times shares outstanding, the cryptocurrency market capitalization is calculated by multiplying the price of the crypto with the number of coins in circulation.
Cryptocurrency has its own jargon and new terms are frequently “coined.”
For example: Bitcoin is the term for the first digital currency. The lowercase bitcoin refers to tokens, the units that hold value and are traded on the Bitcoin network. Check out the crypto glossary for more jargon.
Crypto ATMS
The Digital Mint, a Chicago-based crypto ATM company, was launched in 2014 by co-founders Marc Grens and Jonathan Solomon.
Bitcoin can be bought and sold at the 1,100 Digital Mint ATMs throughout the country. The Dubuque Digital Mint ATM is located in the EZ Money store on Pennsylvania Avenue.
“We’ve partnered with EZ Money since 2018, which makes crypto transactions quick and easy,” Grens said.
A government issued ID is required to use a Digital Mint ATM for security purposes. Solomon said that the advantages of using a digital ATM are speed, unchained transactions and they are accessible for people who are unbanked or underbanked.
“There’s a utility of using the ATM. Customers can move money around in ways they haven’t been able to in the past,” Solomon said.
Crypto fraud
As an evolving commodity, cryptocurrency has become a target for scammers. According to CNBC, scammers took home a record $14 billion in cryptocurrency in 2021.
“More than $2.8 billion of this total came from a relatively new but very popular type of scheme known as a ‘rug pull,’ in which developers build what appear to be legitimate cryptocurrency projects, before ultimately taking investors’ money and disappearing,” the article, dated Jan. 8, 2022, stated.
The Digital Mint is a founding member of the Cryptocurrency Compliance Cooperative, which advocated for the crypto industry to establish universally accepted consumer protection standards. The cooperative has returned more than $3.5 million from crypto fraud to their users.
Grens said that Digital Mint investigated where some crypto transactions ended up and realized that digital ATMs can be havens for those who are scamming an individual in the U.S. to send funds outside of U.S. borders, which allows them to claim the money and get full control over it.
“Crypto is just a new medium that crime is happening in and we have real data that it is happening. And we want to work together to stop it,” Grens said.
One suggestion that Grens would like to see is that companies not allow transactions up to $900 with only a phone number.
Businesses that accept crypto
Many large corporations have begun to accept crypto currency for payment, including AT&T, Overstock, some fast food chains, Microsoft and others.
Todd Link, chief risk officer at Dupaco Community Credit Union, said Dupaco continues to monitor the entire payments ecosystem for areas of opportunity.
“We have observed considerable interest in crypto as an investment for U.S. investors, but until the Federal Reserve offers a digital currency product pegged to the value of the U.S. dollar Dupaco is holding off on offering crypto.
“Some financial houses have begun offering crypto investing/trading services, while others plan to offer custody/safekeeping services for crypto. Dupaco Financial Services, our non NCUA insured investment division, does offer access to an investment fund that hold various cryptocurrencies in the portfolio,” Link said.
“Businesses should be quite careful before accepting crypto currency. The wide swings in value could mean a significant loss or gain by the time the cryptocurrency is sold for U.S. dollars. Being in the payments space for the past 20 plus years, I would not recommend any business today entertain nontraditional payment types when so many tried and true systems exist today,” Link said.
Crypto volatility
Unlike ordinary currency, cryptocurrency was not introduced by a country or government. It is a decentralized form of currency that ensures all users are equal and there is no monopoly of power. It’s a completely digital way to store value that allows secure and anonymous transactions.
The crypto industry thrives on performance based on speculation. Crypto investors make bets that bitcoin’s price will go up or down to make profits which causes a sudden increase or decrease in bitcoin’s price, which leads to volatility.
And while domestic financial markets have limited trading hours, cryptocurrency assets have unlimited trading hours. Crypto users can trade throughout the night, which can be a good or a bad thing as it depends on the self-control of the user.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.