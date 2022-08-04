Minority-owned businesses are an important part of the economy as they play a huge role in creating jobs and stimulating economic growth.

During the past decade, the number of minority-owned small businesses in the U.S. has grown exponentially. Estimates from the Small Business Administration and U.S. Census show there are approximately 9.3 million minority-owned businesses nationwide.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.