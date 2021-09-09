Job title/occupation/place of employment: Human resources manager at Kunkel & Associates Inc.
Volunteer activities: Women’s Leadership Network of Dubuque, communications director; Tri State Human Resource Association, programs chair; Fountain of Youth, events planning committee member; Opening Doors, fundraising committee member; American Heart Association, Dubuque Heart Walk event planning committee member.
Education: The University of Iowa Tippie College of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, marketing.
Family: Fiancé, Travis Busch; puppy, Penny; mother, Kelly Bucci; father, Guy Minert.
Person most inspirational to me and why: Kim Budde is most inspirational to me. She inspires me every single day. She is the best mentor, leader, mother and friend. She pushes me out of my comfort zone, she encourages me and she trusts me. I aspire to follow in her footsteps.
Favorite thing to do outside of work: Outside of work I enjoy being active. Whether that is working out, being on the water, taking photographs, volunteering in the community or socializing.
One word to describe me: I am a very determined person. When I put my mind to something, I go all in. My energy and positive attitude assist me with seeing the project through.
What’s one thing that most people would be surprised to know about you: People would be surprised to know that I was terrified of dogs until I was 24 years old and now my puppy, Penny, is my best friend.
Greatest fear: My greatest fear is stagnation. I strive to always push myself out of my comfort zone and grow personally and professionally.
What’s the one thing you are most passionate about in your life: I am passionate about creating partnership and driving team success.