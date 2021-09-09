Job title/occupation/place of employment: Executive vice president, material handling and logistics at Hodge.
Volunteer activities: TMBR (Tri-State Mountain Bike Riders), Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools board president.
Education: Bachelor of Arts in business administration and accounting from Wartburg College; MBA in business strategy from the University of Dubuque.
Family: Wife, Laura, sons, Oliver and Eben.
Person most inspirational to me and why: My wife — she brings a sense of balance to my life and really helps to keep me centered. She has a way of helping me bring things into perspective when I get anxious or stressed. We are very much a yin and yang to each other, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.
Favorite thing to do outside of work: Mountain biking, road cycling and trail running with the Dubuque Dad Club.
One word to describe me: Competitor.
What’s one thing that most people would be surprised to know about you: My favorite movie series of all-time is the “Fast and Furious” saga.
Greatest fear: Not being there for my family when they need me.
What’s the one thing you are most passionate about in your life: My boys — just keeping them active, healthy, and confident in themselves. We have a ton of fun together riding bikes, swimming at the pool, doing puzzles and watching movies. I just want to always be setting an example for them.