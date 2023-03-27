Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Galena, Ill., we will share other developments in Tuesday’s edition.
A Galena clinic offering laser therapy has plans to expand further to reach more patients.
Healing Waters Laser Center has been operating at 300 Summit St., near the Galena Food Pantry, for nearly a year. Dr. Agnieszka Cluchey had initially opened her practice in 2018 on Galena’s Main Street.
“It allows for future growth,” Cluchey said of the current location. “We’re not planning on leaving anytime soon. This allows us to be able to expand and continue to grow the practice, see more patients and offer more in the future.”
Cluchey said the clinic initially started with a sole focus on chiropractic care, though she also offered some laser therapy, which is used to rapidly decrease a patient’s pain and aid the healing process.
“I had actually been utilizing more of the laser therapy for patients and had realized that I can actually help more patients with a larger variety of conditions while using laser therapy,” Cluchey said, noting the therapy can be used on conditions such as a sprained ankle or bone fractures.
She added that her clinic used class IV laser therapy, a more advanced version that uses computer programming to help create a patient’s best treatment. Cluchey has also continued her education over the years to continue to advance the laser therapy she offers to patients, who come from as far as an hour away for treatment.
In the immediate future for growth, Cluchey said she is onboarding another chiropractor, which will allow for the clinic to be open more hours. She also hopes to add massage therapy to the current chiropractic, physical therapy and laser therapy services.
“It’s very custom to the patient and the condition,” she said of the clinic’s care. “Our goal is to get them out of pain and get them rehabbed for their condition and get them out the door.”
Healing Waters Laser Center is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday. The clinic can be reached at 815-776-7610, and more information can be found at lasergalena.com.
