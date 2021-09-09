Job title/occupation/place of employment: Manager, global parts order fulfillment — construction, forestry and power systems at John Deere.
Volunteer activities: MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center board member, parent volunteer and donor at Dubuque Dream Center, John Deere Employee Resource Group president — multicultural awareness group, John Deere mentor — women in supply chain and NSBE interns, Rock of Ages Baptist Church, school supply donations and Thanksgiving meal donations.
Education: BSE industrial and operations engineering from University of Michigan. MBA from University of Iowa, Tippie School of Management,
Family: Husband, Adam Moore; children, Isaiah, Elijah and Joshua.
Person most inspirational to me and why: My mother Gale Howard. She raised me as a single mother after my father passed suddenly when I was 3 months old. She raised me to be confident, believe that I can achieve my goals and she pushed me keep striving even when faced with setbacks.
Favorite thing to do outside of work: Travel with family (family reunions), sporting events (college football, baseball).
One word to describe me: Passionate.
What’s one thing that most people would be surprised to know about you: I am an avid sports fan (track game scores, player stats, news, ESPN is my favorite channel).
Greatest fear: Not being around for my children.
What’s the one thing you are most passionate about in your life: Creating lasting memories for and with my family.