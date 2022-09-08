Britni Farber, NAMI Dubuque/Britni Farber Beauty and Art
Involvement in the nonprofit world and focusing on mental and brain health lends itself to a lot of behind the scenes work, according to Britni Farber.
So the Rising Stars award helps puts her work with NAMI Dubuque into perspective. She got involved with the chapter around 2013, shortly after someone close to her was diagnosed with a “chronic mental health condition.”
“The person I love and care about very much, of course, had to go into the hospital like a lot of people do when they’re in crisis,” she said. “And I can remember sitting on the hospital floor, outside of this person’s room thinking to myself, ‘How do I help this person that I love, and how do I help myself? How do you pick up your pieces and how do you start over and how do you define a new normal?’”
Farber first sat on NAMI’s board of directors before becoming chairman and in May was named executive director. One of her biggest goals when she became chairman was to get volunteers “out from behind the desk.”
Nicole Gantz nominated Farber, noting her business acumen with Britni Farber Beauty and Art, her NAMI involvement and her experience on movie sets.
“Britni’s high level of emotional intelligence has led her to intervene when she sees signs of mental health issues, such as anxiety, panic attacks, etc. and doubles as a counselor, aiding an actor through a brief moment of pain, getting them back to set,” Gantz said in her nomination letter.
In her first year as NAMI chairman and president, Farber spoke more than 50 times about brain health and mental health education.
“You have to be transparent and credible and authentic in your intent and reasoning for why you’re so engaged in an organization to really speak truth to the cause and really get people to listen to what you’re saying,” Farber said.
