A Dubuque pet groomer has opened her own business after working in the community for years.
Natalie Hazewinkel owns Club Pawsh Grooming at 709 Rhomberg Ave., in the former home of Paw Prints Pet Salon.
“I just love working with animals,” Hazewinkel said. “It’s so much fun. I love seeing the transformation of how cute they look when they leave. I love seeing the pet parents happy when they see their fur babies.”
Hazewinkel got her start in grooming at Urban Hound, where she initially job shadowed before being offered a position in 2018. She worked at Urban Hound until last fall, when the groomer sold the business and Hazewinkel decided to open her own place, buying the Rhomberg Avenue building in November.
“I like the freedom,” she said of owning her grooming business. “It’s not too much different than my schedule at Urban Hound. I’m just the boss now and can make my own schedule.”
Club Pawsh Grooming offers a full range of grooming services, as well as de-shedding treatments and color work. Hazewinkel also does walk-in nail trimmings.
In addition to Hazewinkel, Toni Shireman works as an independent contractor in the grooming space.
“We’re willing to do just about anything our clients want,” Hazewinkel said.
Club Pawsh Grooming is open by appointment from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The business can be reached at 563-599-2989 and found online at clubpawshdbq.myonlineappointment.com and on Facebook.
Appointments with Shireman can be made by calling 563-580-3918, and more information is available online at bit.ly/3VBIPq0.
