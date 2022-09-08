Nick Halder is not a native Dubuquer, but he’s been a part of the community for roughly 15 years —most recently as the Grand Opera House executive and artistic director.
Previously, he spent seven years in Clarke University’s theater program as a professor and theater director. He also co-founded Rising Star Theater Company in 2009. He joined the Grand Opera House in May.
“The pandemic was dying down a little bit but obviously still something that was very much ongoing … (So we were) navigating how we respond to the pandemic and the ongoing issues that are still out there in terms of the viruses.”
The Grand, according to Halder, is the oldest community theater in the city with half a century of “rich arts and cultural history.” But that’s not to minimize the impact the community itself has on what they do at the Grand.
“It’s who we do our programming for,” Halder said. “It’s who’s in our programming. So the community and just volunteers in general are the lifeblood of the organization. I’m fortunate to be able to work with so many community members on a daily basis.”
That work is done through the Grand Opera House, as well as his community involvement, according to Beth Jenn, who nominated Halder.
“He has dedicated his life to helping and teaching others,” Jenn stated.
Halder’s contributions include: Serving on the Arts and Cultural Affairs Commission; as a theater consultant for the Dubuque Community and Holy Family schools, as well as others in the area; and volunteering as an adjudicator for the Iowa High School Musical Theatre Awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.