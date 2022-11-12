A Dubuque man has expanded his barbecue business from a food truck to a physical location.

Howling BBQ opened last week at 1091 University Ave., across the street from Happy Joe’s Pizza. The space was previously the home of Foodie Garage until that eatery moved to 1046 Central Ave. in April.

