Kiesha Sainci, Regulatory Supervision Analyst, Empower
Kiesha Sainci likes to find innovative solutions to problems and take on new challenges that not only get her out of her comfort zone, but also make her better at what she does.
In her role as regulatory supervision analyst at Empower she assists with compliance inquiries, subpoena requests and regulatory audits from the IRS, Department of Labor and the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation.
“I provide insight from a compliance-lens on issues or changes that may impact how Empower operates as a business,” Sainci said.
She’s been with the organization for 11 years, starting when Empower was known as Prudential Retirement. Sainci is mom to two sons and two daughters.
Sainci started the Black Leadership Forum to help improve diversity, equity and inclusion within Prudential Retirement and the Dubuque community. The BLF enables members to enhance their professional development and leadership ability, promote diversity and inclusion within the organization as well as the community and provide mentorship opportunities.
“As a new associate at Prudential, I was struggling to find my way through the organization and to advance my career. The company offered business resource groups, but they were located at our bigger locations. I saw the need and started working with different leaders in the organization to lead this resource group in Dubuque. We provided resume and skill building workshops, networking opportunities and community involvement opportunities for all staff,” Sainci said.
While volunteering in the community to mentor young high school women through the Multicultural Family Center, Sainci worked with the women on development skills, preparing for the next steps after high school — whether that’s college or career and just spending time together.
“It was a program where they could feel comfortable sharing whatever they wanted to. Some of the young women in the group have gone on to be business owners,” Sainci said.
Danielle Moore nominated Sainci for Rising Stars and said “Kiesha is very active in the community promoting diversity, equity and inclusion. She’s not afraid to stand up for what is right and is committed to ensuring everyone is treated fairly.”
Sainci also has mentored at Marshall Elementary, the Dubuque Dream Center academic support, Road to Success, Back to School Bash, and many other organizations.
“I think it’s important to get involved in your community to see change. It is also a great was to develop skills and get to know other people in your community,” Sainci said.
