Noodles & Company
Buy Now

Noodles & Company confirmed to the TH this week that it will open a franchise in this location in Dubuque’s Wacker Plaza.

 JESSICA REILLY

A popular noodle restaurant announced it will open a franchise in the Dubuque market.

Officials with Noodles & Company confirmed to the Telegraph Herald this week that they plan to open a franchise at 800 Wacker Plaza, the former Caribou Coffee location.

Recommended for you