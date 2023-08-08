Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-states. This edition highlights developments in Bellevue, Dubuque and Dyersville, Iowa.
A new bar and eatery is opening this weekend in Bellevue.
Prost will open Saturday, Aug. 12 at 101 S. Second St., Suite C, in the same location as electronics repair store SurgIT. SurgIT co-owner Payton Marshall is opening the new bar, along with business partner Patrick Kelly.
“I’ve worked in bars and restaurants in the past, and I’ve always wanted to open something like that,” Marshall said. “I’ve always liked the different things I’ve done. Now is a good opportunity to do it, and Bellevue needs something. It needs a nicer bar that isn’t super expensive.”
Grand opening festivities are planned for Saturday, Aug. 12, including food trucks and live music at the bar.
Marshall said he also was trying to give the bar a “Millwork District feel and vibe.” The bar is located in a former repair shop and still has large garage doors, which Marshall said will have screens to bring in fresh air on nice nights.
Prost — which Marshall said is German for “cheers” — will have German and Irish drinks in addition to typical bar selections.
“We want to appease all audiences,” Marshall said. “We’ll have cocktails, craft beers, regular beers, draft beer. We’re trying to touch every market so that no matter who comes in, we’ve got them covered.”
The bar will also have a food menu of pizzas and fried foods to start, though the owners hope to expand the selections going forward.
“(Our cook) can make some really good tacos,” Marshall said. “We think those are going to be a hit in town. We’re trying to bring some good food to Bellevue.”
Marshall bought the building where Prost and SurgIT are located in May, with hopes to expand the eatery in the future.
“My dream is to move SurgIT somewhere ... and make a really nice, state-of-the-art kitchen and have some really good food,” Marshall said. “...We’re also hoping to do events semi-frequently to keep it alive and keep people coming in.”
Prost will be open at 4 p.m. Wednesday through Monday. More information on Prost can be found on Facebook.
Laser hair removal company opening Dubuque location
A growing laser hair removal company will soon open a Dubuque location.
Milan Laser Hair Removal will be a tenant at 3415 Stoneman Road, No. 4, near Kennedy Mall. The property is also home to Nekter Juice Bar and an office for Switch Homes.
“We’ve actually been in Iowa for a while, and we’re a Midwest-based company,” said Bettia Williamson, senior brand strategist for Milan Laser. “We’re so booked in a lot of our locations, so we’re opening new locations rapidly.”
Williamson said the Dubuque location is expected to open Aug. 21.
Milan Laser Hair Removal was founded by medical professionals in 2012, with the first location opening in Omaha, Neb. The company now has more than 300 locations in 31 states, including seven in Iowa, 14 in Wisconsin and 20 in Illinois.
Williamson said the company is medically based, and all clients are treated for hair removal by registered or licensed nurses. The company also uses a medical-grade laser that can effectively treat all skin tones.
Williamson said the Dubuque location aids in the company’s goal to expand into places to make its self-care hair removal services easily accessible to everyone. She added that Milan also offers payment plans for services, and the first treatment for new clients is free.
“We’re not focused on the big cities,” Williamson added. “We’re a Midwest company. We want to give local people great laser hair removal safely and effectively.”
More information on Milan Laser Hair Removal can be found online at milanlaser.com.
Dyersville business opens brick-and-mortar location
A business specializing in healthier options now has a brick-and-mortar location in Dyersville.
Blended opened Saturday at 613½ 16th Ave. SE, the former location of Boji Sweet Tooth and Never Know Shoppe. The business is owned by sisters Macy Joseph and Tia Recker.
“We’re really, really looking forward to meeting a lot of new people and helping people who are looking for something healthy,” Joseph said.
Joseph said she initially began Blended last year in a mobile unit.
“It was partly because my number-one favorite food is acai, and I couldn’t get it anywhere,” she said. “And it was also one of the only things my son (Finnley, now 3) could have. When he was three-and-a-half months old, we found out he was allergic to dairy, and it was hard to go out to eat with him.”
After starting in the mobile unit, Joseph said she realized the business needed a brick-and-mortar location for more space and storage. They found their location earlier this year and have since renovated the space and installed a custom bar.
Blended’s menu, including its acai, smoothies and cold-pressed juices, is primarily dairy-free, with an emphasis also on gluten-free items. Joseph said the only menu item with dairy is charcuterie boards, which come with cheese but can be made without.
The business also sells mocktails for those who can’t or don’t drink alcohol, Joseph said.
Blended will also introduce “waffle bowls,” which are topped with fruit. One bowl also features chocolate and vegan whipped cream.
“We’re excited to connect with other people who have dairy and gluten allergies who are looking for something,” Joseph added. “We know it’s a struggle to be dealing with an allergy. We’re really excited to just offer people a place to come in and feel fresh and rejuvenated.”
Blended is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The business can be found on Facebook.