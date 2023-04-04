Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. This edition highlights developments in Dubuque, Farley and Manchester, Iowa.
A longtime Dubuque business is now officially operating out of its new location.
Hendricks Feed & Seed Co. has been open at 2040 Kerper Blvd. since March 20. The business, which has been in Dubuque since 1929, was previously operating out of both 880 and 898 Central Ave.
Recommended for you
“We didn’t close at all,” said owner Rodney Schroeder. “We started working on it the Saturday before and left the business open while we moved. Square footage-wise, it’s pretty similar to where we were at, but it is a little bit bigger building. The parking lot is quite a bit bigger, and we have better access that way.”
Hendricks Feed & Seed had been located at the Central Avenue location since 1942. The business announced plans to move after the City of Dubuque purchased the property to build a parking ramp at the site. Plans for the parking ramp, however, were delayed in November.
Schroeder said the new showroom is very similar to the one at the previous location, and the business offers all of the same services.
He said expanding some services and products is possible, such as a few farming-related services and getting drones next year.
“We’re looking at getting into more of the lawn business in Dubuque, maybe hooking up with someone or doing our own lawn care service through the business,” he added.
Schroeder said the transition to the new location went very well, and he was pleased with the community’s response to the change.
“We seem like we maybe even gained some walk-in traffic in the last week, 10 days, than we expected,” he said. “With the location being along the river, we’re hoping to possibly dabble a little bit more into Wisconsin and Illinois business.”
Hendricks Feed & Seed Co. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. The business can be reached at 563-556-1401.
Screen printing, design business to open location in Farley
A screen printing and design business will be getting its first brick and mortar location in Farley, Iowa.
Cottonwood Custom Tees & Designs will be located at 106 First St. N., in a former hair salon space next to the U.S. Postal Service. Jayme Lammers, who co-owns the business with her husband, Matt, said they plan to move into the space this week and open a retail display area.
“The city was extremely happy to see something going into that space,” Jayme Lammers said. “They’re looking to light up ‘main street’ in Farley and get some business happening. We’re also excited to work with some more local businesses that require a bigger quantity of orders. We really have the space and availability now to get things out to them.”
Lammers said the business creates unique designs to put on a variety of items. She and her family worked out of their garage for a couple of years, she said, making small signs and shirts, but the business bloomed into larger orders.
“We outgrew the space,” she said. “When the opportunity came up to rent this space, we decided to take advantage of it since we’re out of room. Now, we can add even more services. We were missing out on screen printing on the list of things that we do, which now we’re able to offer. Now, there’s not a lot out there that we don’t do.”
More information on Cottonwood Custom Tees & Designs can be found at cottonwoodcustomtees.com.
Manchester restaurant opens new location
After eight months of closure, a Manchester restaurant has reopened at a new location.
The Bread Basket reopened at 101 S. Franklin St. in mid-March. Owner Jackie Mormann said the restaurant, which used to be located at 113 E. Main St., was closed for eight months as the new space underwent a complete renovation.
“I’ve lived here my whole life,” Mormann said of Manchester. “It makes me happy when I see people come in the door and say, ‘Oh, I’ve been waiting,’ and they give you a big hug. I’m really proud of what we accomplished.”
The Franklin Street location is also the oldest building in Manchester, built in 1855. Mormann said both the main and lower levels of the building were gutted to create the new restaurant space.
“I knew it was going to be a fixer-upper, but I didn’t know it was going to take this long,” Mormann said with a laugh. “But I wanted to do it right and get it done the way it should be done.”
The restaurant is on the main level of the building, with room to easily seat 55 to 60 people, she said. The menu is still the same, with soups, salads, sandwiches and a hot-meal special each day. The restaurant also serves a rotating menu of desserts, though the white chocolate banana cream pie remains a staple.
Mormann added that the business also sells gift items, including candles, jewelry, coffee and greeting cards.
The lower level of the building was remodeled into a conference room, which Mormann said people have been booking out into November already.
“There was a need in the community,” she said. “There’s no place to really have a meeting room. We also do a lot of business catering. For us to just have food here and take it to the lower level is nice, rather than cart it up and take it to a different location.”
The new location comes as Mormann also approaches a milestone. This October, she will mark 10 years as the restaurant’s owner.
“We just kind of poured our heart and soul into it,” she said of the new space. “It was just a big labor of love trying to get it all done. I’m so thankful to be where we’re at with it today. When I look out and see tables full of people, I think, ‘OK, it was worth it.’”
The Bread Basket is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The restaurant can be reached at 563-927-4611, and it can be found online at thebreadbasketmanchester.com and on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.