Owner of The Neighborhood Slush, Carrie Wunderlin, holds one of her wine slushy drinks at her business located in Cassville, Wis. The busines opened last month and plans a grand opening party on July 15.
Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Cassville, Wis., we will share other developments in Tuesday’s edition.
A wine boutique featuring slushies and wines from around the world is now open in southwest Wisconsin.
The Neighborhood Slush opened last month at 103 W. Amelia St., across the street from the Cassville Municipal Building. Owner Carrie Wunderlin said she initially only opened on weekends and expanded to seven days a week two weeks ago, with plans for a grand opening party on July 15.
“The community has been extremely supportive,” Wunderlin said. “It’s really different than anything else in the area.”
Wunderlin currently has 16 bottles of wine “on tap.” Those wanting to do a wine tasting can get a card from the bar, insert the card into the self-pour wine dispensary and pour themselves a glass.
She sources her wines from all over the world, including New Zealand, Argentina, Italy, France and the U.S. West Coast. She also has one wine from northern Wisconsin.
“I’m not carrying a lot of local wines,” she said. “We have such great wineries in this area, and I believe going to visit them and hear their stories and see their production is the best way to experience them.”
Wunderlin also has five wine slushies, one of which is non-alcoholic, at a time. She plans to have a white wine and red wine slushy always available, as well as a popular brandy old-fashioned slushy, but other flavors will rotate.
Wunderlin continues to add to the space and is currently building a fireplace and tables for additional seating. She painted the business’ walls pink and hand-stenciled the floor herself, and she also added an inflatable pink couch and selfie wall where customers can take photos.
“It’s light and bright,” she said of the space. “You can sit back and relax with a glass of wine, and I have a great view of the Mississippi River. It’s a fun, cute little space.”
The Neighborhood Slush is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday. The business can be found online at neighborhoodslush.com, as well as on Facebook and Instagram.