Dan Wellik, Vice President at The Friedman Group
Dan Wellik has a hunger for knowledge about the insurance business and the certifications necessary to succeed as an agent at The Friedman Group. In 2018, he completed the nine courses required to receive the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter designation.
The coursework normally takes several years to complete, but Wellik balanced work and his personal life to speed up the process.
“My wife Tracee was incredibly supportive. We have three young children and she provided additional study time for me. It was also a priority for me to complete the courses to increase my knowledge so I could benefit others.”
Terry Friedman, owner of The Friedman Group, nominated Wellik. He said “Completing this coursework so quickly is rare for someone in the insurance business only six years. Dan is respected and looked up to. He’s a role model for younger agents, especially for his sales ability and insurance knowledge.”
Wellik is a property/casualty insurance agent. He started with the company in 2013 and was promoted to vice president in 2019. He said that helping other motivates him.
“Knowing I can help them, even if it’s just in a small way, motivates me to be the best I can be.”
Wellik has been one of the top salespeople in the company for the past four years and now mentors new agents. As one of the top salespeople, Wellik was selected by Assured Partners to be part of their National Sales Leadership team. This designation puts Wellik in charge of conducting sales meetings and mentoring new sales staff among other responsibilities.
The Friedman Group started in 1928 when Henry Friedman signed a contract to be an agent for State Farm Insurance. The Friedman Group now employs around 40 people, and in February 2020 joined Assured Partners, one of the nation’s largest insurance brokers.
Being active in the community by volunteering for the Independent Agents of Iowa and serving on the Young Agents and Agency Management committees is important to Wellik.
He also serves organizations that support youth, as vice chair on the St Mark’s Youth Enrichment board of directors and also on the development committee at St. Mark’s. He’s a board member of Wahlert Youth Baseball and coaches youth baseball.
“Dubuque is a wonderful place, one that I am proud to call home,” Wellik said. “I want to continue to serve our community by helping others.”