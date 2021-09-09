Age: 38

Job title/occupation/place of employment: President Link Hydraulic/Link Coatings.

Volunteer activities: Tri-state Transportation and Dubuque County Fair Board.

Education: Graduated from Wyo Technical School.

Family: Wife, Anne; children, Travis, Joseph and Maxwell.

Person most inspirational to me and why: My father taught me a work day starts and stops when you want it to.

Favorite thing to do outside of work: Camping with my family.

One word to describe me: Proactive.

What’s one thing that most people would be surprised to know about you: I like sit down and enjoy a movie.

Greatest fear: Not being around for my kids.

What’s the one thing you are most passionate about in your life: Creating a future for my kids to succeed.

