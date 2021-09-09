Andy Link in detail Sep 9, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! Age: 38Job title/occupation/place of employment: President Link Hydraulic/Link Coatings.Volunteer activities: Tri-state Transportation and Dubuque County Fair Board.Education: Graduated from Wyo Technical School.Family: Wife, Anne; children, Travis, Joseph and Maxwell.Person most inspirational to me and why: My father taught me a work day starts and stops when you want it to.Favorite thing to do outside of work: Camping with my family.One word to describe me: Proactive.What’s one thing that most people would be surprised to know about you: I like sit down and enjoy a movie.Greatest fear: Not being around for my kids.What’s the one thing you are most passionate about in your life: Creating a future for my kids to succeed. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Today