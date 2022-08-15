Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Peosta, Iowa, we will share other developments in Tuesday’s edition.
A new men’s salon will open soon in Peosta.
Man Cave Cut Shop will be located at 8554 Kapp Drive, Suite E, behind and underneath the post office. Heather Oehlerking, who co-owns the business with her husband, Randy, said she hopes the salon will be ready by Aug. 22.
“We decided Peosta could really use a men’s salon,” she said. “We just decided we were going to try to bring that to Peosta so there was something in town for everybody. It can be kind of a hassle to drive to Dubuque, and the opportunity presented itself (to start a salon).”
Oehlerking said she has been doing men’s haircuts for a decade, and to start, she will be the sole stylist at Man Cave Cut Shop. She said her husband will run the business side of things.
Currently, she said they are working on transforming the space to fit the theme of a “man cave.”
“There’s no windows in there, because it’s sort of in the basement of the building,” she said. “That’s kind of where the idea came from to make it into a man cave.”
She said they have made one wall wood paneled and are putting in a bar to display their hair products. There will also be movie theater-style recliner chairs in the space, as well as some of the Oehlerkings’ vintage video games for people to play while they wait.
She added that she will accept walk-ins for haircuts if there is availability, but people should head to Man Cave Cut Shop’s website to book an appointment online to guarantee availability.
“Hopefully, we’re going to be helpful to the men in Peosta and make their lives easier,” she said.
More information on Man Cave Cut Shop can be found at mancavecutshop.com or facebook.com/mancavecutchop.
