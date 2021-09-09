Andy Link, who took over the day-to-day operations at Link Hydraulic with his father in 2005, said he was surprised to learn he would receive the Rising Star award.
“I’d read about it, but in my line of work it’s not really something you see,” said Link, who helped run the family business after his uncle’s death.
His wife, Anne Link nominated Andy Link for the Rising Star honor and said he possesses several characteristics that make him a great role model and leader.
“His knowledge and patience help him to train and assist employees to be productive and excel in workplace duties,” Anne Link said. “He believes in getting the job done right the first time and in a timely manner. Andy has a strong work ethic that is contagious to those around him.”
Andy also kept the business on track after a fire “left the main building in a pile of ashes,” according to Anne.
“While this devastated Andy, he continued to remain positive and started the rebuild project almost immediately after,” she said. “His dedication, determination and knowledge are truly admirable.”
He also has been involved with the Tri-State Transportation Club for several years, working on fundraisers such as a golf outing and “turkey night.” In addition to bringing together people from different aspects of the trucking industry, the proceeds raised at these events go toward children’s and veterans charities.
Among the charities that have benefited from the Tri-State Transportation Club’s events are the Veterans Freedom Center, Children’s Miracle Network, the Dubuque Food Pantry and the Dubuque Men’s Shelter.
More recently, Link has joined the Dubuque County Fair board to serve a two-year term and is involved with 4H. The fair board, he said, is a “great organization” which he wanted to help keep moving forward. Having grown up on a farm, the fair was an important event for his family.
Through Link Hydraulic, Link also provides resources and equipment for fairground events.