Biz Buzz Monday
Owners Tia Recker (left) and Macy Joseph opened Blended on Saturday in Dyersville, Iowa.

 JESSICA REILLY

Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this development from Dyersville, Iowa, we will share other developments in Tuesday’s edition.

A business specializing in healthier options now has a brick-and-mortar location in Dyersville.

