Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this development from Dyersville, Iowa, we will share other developments in Tuesday’s edition.
A business specializing in healthier options now has a brick-and-mortar location in Dyersville.
Blended opened Saturday at 613½ 16th Ave. SE, the former location of Boji Sweet Tooth and Never Know Shoppe. The business is owned by sisters Macy Joseph and Tia Recker.
“We’re really, really looking forward to meeting a lot of new people and helping people who are looking for something healthy,” Joseph said.
Joseph said she initially began Blended last year in a mobile unit.
“It was partly because my number-one favorite food is acai, and I couldn’t get it anywhere,” she said. “And it was also one of the only things my son (Finnley, now 3) could have. When he was three-and-a-half months old, we found out he was allergic to dairy, and it was hard to go out to eat with him.”
After starting in the mobile unit, Joseph said she realized they needed a brick-and-mortar location for more space and storage. They found their location earlier this year and have since renovated the space and installed a custom bar.
Blended’s menu, including its acai, smoothies and cold-pressed juices, is primarily dairy-free, with an emphasis also on gluten-free items. Joseph said the only menu item with dairy is charcuterie boards, which come with cheese but can be made without.
The business also sells mocktails for those who can’t or don’t drink, Joseph said.
They will also introduce “waffle bowls,” which are topped with fruit. One bowl also features chocolate and vegan whipped cream.
“We’re excited to connect with other people who have dairy and gluten allergies who are looking for something,” Joseph added. “We know it’s a struggle to be dealing with an allergy. We’re really excited to just offer people a place to come in and feel fresh and rejuvenated.”
Blended is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The business can be found on Facebook.