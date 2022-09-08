Katie McClain, Dupaco Community Credit Union
During the past decade, Katie McClain has been able to take the personal aspect of her human resources career and delve into it even further through her work with Opening Doors.
“I feel like I’ve learned so much and have so much to keep learning. But I am just truly taken to the whole purpose of what they do and how they support the women and children in our own neighborhood,” McClain said of the nonprofit that helps women and children who are experiencing homelessness.
She joined Opening Doors’ board of directors in 2021, but has served on various committees since 2012. McClain said her goal is to continue carrying the organization in a positive direction and bring in “new community support.”
“I guess the way I kind of look at what I get to do in HR, it’s in the name: We’re human resources. And I truly believe that we’re human first,” she said. “We all need someone to help us in some way, including I need to help myself before I can help others. I think I’m just drawn to that because it’s truly somehow helping people.”
Lisa Bowers, of Dupaco Community Credit Union, said in her nomination letter that McClain is not only vital to the credit union, but also her talents are valuable outside as well.
“Naturally Katie is able to brighten, calm and challenge the mood, while never being status quo,” Bowers said. “Because of this, others are drawn to her knowledge, expertise, assistance and guidance.”
McClain also is involved in the Women’s Leadership Network, where she said there are “so many champions there with you, just rooting for you to be better and being impactful in your life.”
