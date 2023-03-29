A new local financial institution is set to begin operations next week, and a team of established Dubuque banking officials will start new positions at the bank.

The Dubuque branch of Capra Bank, which will also be Capra Bank’s headquarters, will open Monday, April 3, at 955 Washington St., in the former Dubuque Food Co-Op space. The full-service branch comes after Tut Fuller — who will serve as the bank’s CEO and chairman — acquired a bank in Montezuma, Iowa, last year with his brother Thomas J. Fuller, who will serve on the bank’s board.

