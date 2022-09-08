Michael Molony, Managed Solutions Group
Michael Molony, of Managed Solutions Group, has been a basketball coach for a decade, with his sixth season as head basketball coach at Beckman Catholic High School in Dyersville, Iowa, approaching.
“I really enjoy doing it. I loved my time in high school, especially playing basketball with some of my best friends. I wanted to give that experience back to the kids,” he said.
Sheila Siegert, of Managed Solutions Group, nominated Molony for the Rising Stars award and said in her nomination letter that he has created a positive, family atmosphere for the young athletes.
“Michael has been a role model over the years and assisted many players with the next chapters of their lives, many times writing scholarship recommendations, being a career reference and mentoring along the way,” she wrote.
Coaching, Molony said, is one of the most rewarding things he does outside of watching his children grow up.
“We’re taking people who aren’t quite experienced in the whole big picture of the world. They’ve grown up in our area … (and we’re) helping them each find an ability you didn’t think you could do.”
Molony also is involved with youth basketball camps, which he said helps his future team from a competitive standpoint. It also helps to build relationships with the children and parents.
His other volunteer work includes the Boy Scouts annual golf fundraiser
“It’s the same thing as coaching basketball, I’m just doing that in a different setting. It’s about raising money and really about getting awareness on the cause,” Molony said.
The activities Molony is involved enrich “our whole community,” he said. But he wouldn’t be able to do any of it without his family.
