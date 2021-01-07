Northeast Iowa Community College has created an executive-level consulting service, the Strategic Consulting Group for business owners and nonprofit agencies.
The service will assist clients who need assistance with analyzing and developing strategies to address human capital management, leadership and decision-making, organizational effectiveness and other strategic approaches that impact successful outcomes for their companies.
The Strategic Consulting Group will offer customized, individualized consulting services for business leaders and nonprofit agencies. These services are local and customized to meet the entities’ needs.
“The Strategic Consulting Group currently includes leaders with concrete knowledge of our region’s job market, economic climate and the challenges businesses face, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Wendy Mihm-Herold, NICC vice president of business and community solutions, in a press release. “They work across all for-profit and nonprofit sectors and, because of their years of experience and leadership, the members are already delivering what our clients want and need, including post-COVID planning.”
The consultant team of experts have decades of professional experience in financial services, board governance, business planning, strategic thinking, communications and public relations, group facilitation and more, Mihm-Herold noted.
The group’s focus is on three main areas — people, process and performance — and each is aligned with specialized topics tailored to a business client’s needs. Grant funding might be available to provide additional assistance to clients who want to participate.
The consultant team is directed by five leaders from Dubuque.
• Mike Donohue is an experienced people-centered leader in the financial service industry, public service and a broad spectrum of community organizations. He has more than 35 years of experience in the financial services industry, serving most recently as regional president for U.S. Bank for 20 years.
• Ali Fuller has worked in strategy consulting with for-profits and nonprofits for the past 10 years, serving clients across the country. At Bain & Company, she worked across a broad range of industries on growth strategy, due diligence, performance improvement, portfolio evaluation and capability development.
• Kevin Lynch is a Dubuque leader with more than 30 years of experience running a business. In 1997, he co-founded Net Smart Inc., to consult with businesses and organizations on their online presence through web site, domain name, social media management and search engine optimization.
• Jeff Mentzer is a finance professional with more than 30 years of for-profit experience in both executive and consulting roles. Jeff spent more than 10 years with the international accounting and consulting firm Deloitte & Touche before transitioning to private industry in 2001.
• Jan Powers is a communication professional with more than 30 years of experience in the communication field, owning her business, The Powers of Communication, for more than 20 years. Her focus is in the areas of public relations; advertising; marketing; event planning; corporate, employee and media communication; and meeting/group facilitation.
For more information, contact Mihm-Herold at 844-642-2338, ext. 1221, or mihm-heroldw@nicc.edu.