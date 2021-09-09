Corey Young, a multicultural adviser at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and founder of Key City Pride, was humbled and surprised to be named a Rising Star.
And he hopes the recognition he is receiving for his work inspires others to do the same.
Young founded the LGBTQ+ group in October 2019 because he saw a need in the community that he was able to fill.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic stalled some of the organization’s plans, Young said they were able to partner with the Dubuque NCAAP to provide a Thanksgiving meal. Key City Pride also has hosted drag shows and an LGBTQ+ conference for the tri-state area.
Sergio Perez, diversity officer at Loras College, said Young is “filling a vacuum” with his work in the LGBTQ+ community.
“Corey is always involved with LGBTQIA+ and anti-racist efforts in the city,” Perez said in his nomination. “His fusing and development of coalitions for greater inclusion of both communities of color and queer individuals is something that I think Corey has done an excellent job of role modeling.”
Young, according to Perez, is a “dependable partner” and a resource for organizations working toward inclusion.
“Despite his involvement, I also know that Corey would not hesitate to get involved further with any organization that seeks to build greater inclusion and equity in the tri-state area,” Perez said.
In the two years since Key City Pride was established, Young said the community has started to see the their “passion and skillset.”
“From that point on up until now, it’s just been amazing,” he said.
As a year-round nonprofit, Key City Pride offers resources for health care and housing, as well as working with people on a case-by-case basis. The community’s response, he said, has been a blessing.
“Key City Pride is my passion and my baby here in Dubuque,” Young said, “but besides that there’s more to Corey than just Key City Pride.”
In his work at UW-Platteville, Young helps students navigate the college process and college life.
“My hope is if I can be a help, a resource, in that area at any point, that’s always something that’s important to me,” Young said.