Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-states. In addition to this update from Galena, Ill., we will share other developments in Tuesday’s edition.
After the growth of their Dubuque restaurant, an area couple has seen similar success with a second location in Galena.
Adobos Mexican Grill opened a second location earlier this year at 951 Gear St., the former location of Chinese restaurant Beijing Buffet. Jaime and Flor Salazar own Adobos at 756 Main St., and Jaime Salazar owns the Galena location with two other partners, Dennis Buchheit and Toben Murdock.
“Business in Dubuque is very busy right now, so we decided to (add) Galena and see how it goes,” Jaime Salazar said.
The couple said they live in Galena, so the city seemed like a natural fit for a second restaurant location. Flor Salazar noted that the Galena community’s reception to the restaurant has been positive, especially because people were already familiar with Adobos.
“People already knew our products, because we came with the food truck to Galena about two or three times a month,” she said. “They like (our food) a lot, because it’s fast and healthy, and they like that everything is made in-house.”
The menu at the Galena location is the same as Dubuque’s, with options including burritos, burrito bowls, nachos, taco salads and tacos. Flor Salazar said the burritos are most popular, especially ones made with barbacoa, or shredded beef braised in a special sauce.
The Salazars said they took ownership of the Galena building last year and renovated the space, including adding new kitchen equipment. The location also features a drive-thru and currently employs 11 people.
The couple also noted that they might look into opening another Adobos location in Dubuque, where business continues to grow.
“We would also like to have our Galena location have its own food truck, because, particularly during graduation season, we are very busy,” Flor Salazar added.
The Galena Adobos is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The restaurant can be reached at 779-202-1240.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.