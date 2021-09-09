Job title/occupation/place of employment: Community and resource development specialist, Gronen Consultant, Hawks Goodmann & Associates
Volunteer activities: Dupaco Community Credit Union board of directors; Communities in Schools of Mid-America, board of directors. Volunteer on political campaigns of all levels and with various nonprofits focused on justice
Education: Bachelor of Arts in English, Bachelor of Arts in drama/speech from Clarke University.
Family: Husband, Tom; daughters, Violet and Freya.
Person most inspirational to me and why: My daughters. They are endlessly curious, creative, thoughtful and full of wonder and joy. I admire the way they approach every day. And my mom — Teri Goodmann — she is transcendent.
Favorite thing to do outside of work: Hiking — I know the Mines of Spain and Swiss Valley Nature Preserve by heart. Being with my family — from extended to immediate, they’re all my favorite people.
One word to describe me: Mission-driven.
What’s one thing that most people would be surprised to know about you: I worked as a reporter at the TH as one of my first jobs out of college. I wrote for the East Dubuque (Ill.) Register and various features publications. It was a great experience.
Greatest fear: An unlived life.
What’s the one thing you are most passionate about in your life: Community-building. There is great power in listening, collaboration, and really seeing and hearing one another that creates collective action and positive change.