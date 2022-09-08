Heather Satterly, City of Dubuque Leisure Services
Heather Satterly, the City of Dubuque’s AmeriCorps director, is more of a behind-the-scenes person. She’s been with AmeriCorps in grant management for nearly a decade, having come to Dubuque from the Davenport, Iowa, program.
Marie Ware, with City of Dubuque Leisure Services, said Satterly is a leader and a role model when it comes to equity work.
“She is walking the talk, and models the fact that personal growth in this area only comes through getting uncomfortable, vulnerable and curious,” Ware wrote in Satterly’s nomination letter. “She incorporates equity activities for every AmeriCorps training that she holds throughout the year to make sure it is always front of mind, providing members with experiences that they can use in the classrooms as well as in their personal lives.”
A new division Satterly has worked to create is the division of community impact. Once unrolled, the division will look at fines and fees the city assesses on residents to determine if they’re “appropriate for our community to receive them.”
“Is it inappropriately targeting marginalized community members? Is it too high that a person in poverty won’t even be able to pay?” she said.
Satterly’s ultimate vision is to “bring more restorative justice practices” to the Dubuque community. She also hopes to address “big community needs” through volunteerism.
One example is the DBQ Shovel Crew, a program in the city’s engineering department that consists of volunteer community members who shovel snow for those who can’t physically do so. The program helps residents avoid a fine that they might not be able to financially afford.
Nearly 40 volunteers helped 23 homeowners with snow removal, providing roughly $11,000 in potential savings to homeowners, according to city data.
