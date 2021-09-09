Amanda Iburg
marketing specialist, Verena Street Coffee, bridal consultant, Zazou’s Bridal Boutique & Tuxedos
Amanda Iburg enjoys working for a small business to contribute to the growth of a local family-owned company. Make that two local family-owned companies as Iburg works for Verena Street Coffee as a marketing specialist and at Zazou’s Bridal Boutique & Tuxedos as a bridal consultant.
At Verena Street Coffee, Iburg assists with all things marketing including website optimization, social media, print and digital ads, email marketing, signage and more.
“It’s important to form a brand for a growing business. Through marketing, I’m able to share the Verena Street Coffee story and engage with customers,” Iburg explained.
At Zazou’s, Iburg helps brides find just the right wedding gown along with gowns for the bridesmaids.
“Amanda is a firm believer in setting goals for herself and she follows through to achieve them,” said Jodi Stricker, owner of Zazou’s.
Stricker nominated Iburg for Rising Stars and added, “She demonstrates leadership by volunteering for projects above her normal job duties, executing all tasks she works on and following through to ensure the best service and experience has been provided. No matter where she is, she’s always representing the businesses that she works for in a positive light.”
Iburg is always looking for ways to get involved and make the community better and/or to grow current Dubuque leadership initiatives. The amount of hours spent per year volunteering shows her commitment.
“I love seeing the financial, physical and emotional impact when many hands join for one common mission,” Iburg said.
She’s served as board member at Camp Albrecht Acres for more than five years, delivering more than 80 volunteer hours per year there. Camp Albrecht Acres is a 40-acre camp that offers a unique environment for people with special needs to enjoy new opportunities and challenges in an environment adapted specifically for their needs.
“I’m involved in organizations that I know make a large impact in many people’s lives. I enjoy being able to apply my time and talent to benefit the community,” Iburg said.
As event chair of the massive Dubuque Days of Caring, Iburg coordinates meetings, does the event planning and volunteers on-site. She’s been involved with the event that partners local nonprofit organizations and local volunteers to complete annual service projects for more than six years and has logged 95 volunteer hours annually.
“The vision of Days of Caring is to strengthen the viability and future of the participating nonprofit organizations. Our committee spends six months planning for this one-day event, bringing together more than 1,200 volunteers at 50 nonprofits,” Iburg said.