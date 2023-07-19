In early 2020, Convivium Urban Farmstead staff applied for as many grants as possible to keep the nonprofit afloat amidst the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, co-founder Leslie Shalabi said.

One of the grants the business applied for was an emergency loan from nonprofit Dubuque Initiatives, which recently closed out on the first of two rounds of loans it doled to small businesses out in 2020.

Recommended for you