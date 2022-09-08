Stephanie Mettille, Partner, Honkamp Krueger
When Stephanie Mettille joined Honkamp Krueger in 2010, she had a goal of becoming a partner. Through professional expertise, quick learning and cultivating friendships, she did just that.
“I’ve always been driven, goal-oriented and an advocate for my own career. I’ve consistently asked how I can improve and what I need to do to get to the next level,” Mettille said.
“She is known to take the bull by the horns and handle difficult situations very well, never backing down from a challenge. She is an expert and thought leader in a traditionally male dominated field, always looking to grow HK’s client base,” said Katie Thomas, who along with Greg Burbach nominated Mettille for the Rising Stars.
Mettille says she is motivated by helping small-business owners save money. She’s devoted to her clients and understands the value and importance of building meaningful relationships, demonstrating to her staff that accounting is not just about the numbers, but the people.
Mettille also builds rapport with her internal team.
“Stephanie ensures a job well done is always commended. She also knows how to have those difficult conversations in a way that encourages growth and reflection. Like any good leader, she knows her strengths and weaknesses as well as those of her team, and places team members where they are most likely to thrive and succeed, both on an individual and firm level,” Thomas said.
Mettille serves as a role model to others, both professionally and personally. She serves on multiple boards throughout the community while maintaining a home life with her husband and their three daughters.
“I set boundaries and also make time for myself. It’s OK to say ‘no’ to some things,” Mettille said.
Since May 2017, Mettille has served as volunteer treasurer for Mental Health America (MHA) of Dubuque County, a community-based nonprofit committed to promoting brain health awareness and providing resources for those living with mental health struggles.
She led an initiative on behalf of MHA to promote mental health awareness in the workplace and the importance of work-life balance. She oversaw the creation of a mental health business toolkit and presented it during the 2019 Tri-State Human Resource Association event with representatives from most Dubuque employers in attendance.
As a board member of the Loras College Network of Dubuque, Mettille has led fundraising events which provide scholarships to area students attending Loras College. She brings energy, excitement and her dynamic personality which encourages those around her to be more involved and join in, Thomas said.
