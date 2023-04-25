Biz Buzz Tuesday
99 Counties sales manager Cindy Stratton and supply chain director Doug Stonebreaker have expanded the delivery business’ reach to Dubuque County. 99 Counties is an Iowa business that brings fresh meat and eggs from local farmers to customers' doors, and the business.

 Dave Kettering

Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-states. This edition highlights developments in Dubuque.

An Iowa-based business delivering fresh meat to people’s doors has expanded into the Dubuque area.

