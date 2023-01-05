College students and businesses can each find value in internships, which is a set period of time during which a college student works for a company or organization to get experience in a specific type of work.

Internships can be a foot-in-the-door for students as businesses often hire from their pool of interns. It is a proving ground for the intern to show the business their problem solving skills, commitment to the job, ability to work in a team and other unique attributes.

