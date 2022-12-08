Goodbye 2022, with your labor shortages, the great resignation, quiet quitting, high gas prices, economic issues, drastic weather, monkeypox, the lingering pandemic and a divided country. Here’s hoping that 2023 will bring some positive change.

To learn what some local experts are predicting for 2023 in selected fields, we talked to: Dr. Gisella M. Aitken-Shadle, chief of equity and human rights, City of Dubuque, to discuss diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives; Amy Hawkins, superintendent of the Dubuque Community School District, and Jim Boebel, district superintendent, Platteville (Wis.) School District, to share what their school districts are doing in 2023; and Kelly Kohlhaas, Realtor and President of the East Central Iowa Association of Realtors on the housing market in 2023.

