Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Dubuque, we will share other developments in Tuesday’s edition.
A Dubuque physical therapist is helping those experiencing pelvic pain feel back to their normal selves with a specific type of therapy.
Logan Lynch has been operating her practice, Life in Motion Physical Therapy, since 2020. She has moved several times since starting the business, most recently relocating to 1497 Central Ave., in the same space as Be One Wellness.
Recommended for you
Lynch primarily focuses on pelvic floor therapy, which most commonly is associated with pregnant and postpartum women. However, Lynch stressed that the therapy can help anyone experiencing pelvic pain or dysfunction.
“I went to the University of Iowa for physical therapy school, and towards the end of my schooling I started learning a little bit more about the impact pelvic floor therapy could make,” she said. “It resonated with me in terms of the area I wanted to help people and the quality of life they can have and fill that gap in the community.”
Lynch said she starts by identifying the main issues with a patient’s pelvic floor, sometimes doing a pelvic floor muscle assessment, before putting together a treatment plan and providing exercises a patient can also work on at home.
Pelvic floor therapy is growing in the field of physical therapy in general, Lynch said, but it is still pretty unique to the local area.
“The word is growing on what this is and people are telling each other about it,” she said. “This is a cool opportunity to do it here (in Dubuque) to grow that knowledge and help spread the word.”
Lynch said her favorite part of her practice is seeing her clients thrive after going through pelvic floor therapy.
“I hear from clients a lot, even after the first session, ‘Why didn’t I know about this’ and “Why have I not heard this before?’” she said. “They also just give me feedback that they thought after having a baby or dealing with this, they thought they would deal with this for the rest of their life. They are surprising themselves with what they are able to do without having these symptoms.”
Life in Motion Physical Therapy operates by appointment only and can be reached at 563-204-8343. More information can also be found online at lifeinmotionphysicaltherapy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.