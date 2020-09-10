Kelly Wenzelman
Age: 39.
Job title/occupation/place of employment: Vice president, property and casualty brokerage services, Cottingham & Butler.
Volunteer activities: Women’s Leadership Network board of directors; president Riverview Center board of directors.
Family: Husband, Justin; children, Daniel and Jacob.
Person most inspirational to me and why: My husband Justin. He is the most hard working and selfless person I’ve ever known. He has supported me unconditionally through everything I’ve done and I wouldn’t be where I am without him.
Favorite thing to do outside of work: My family has been through a lot together and we’re really close. My sisters and brother are my best friends and I love getting the chance to have dinner with them where we just sit and solve the world’s problems.
One word to describe me: Resilient.
What’s one thing that most people would be surprised to know about you: I graduated high school early and entered the work force immediately. I’ve always had a drive to work hard and to be independent.
Greatest fear: Losing someone close to me.
What’s the one thing you are most passionate about in your life: My family is, of course, the most important thing in the world to me. But when it comes to my career, I absolutely love that I get to lead people. It’s incredibly rewarding for me to help people and watch them grow and do great things.