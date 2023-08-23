Ice Arena
The Dubuque Ice Arena on Chaplain Schmitt Island has been renamed ImOn Arena.

The nonprofit license holder for Dubuque’s casinos provided several development updates on Tuesday and unveiled a new name for the ice arena on Chaplain Schmitt Island.

Among the updates discussed at Tuesday’s monthly DRA meeting at Q Casino was a five-year, $500,000 naming rights agreement with ImOn Communications for the arena, which is now called ImOn Arena. The Dubuque City Council unanimously approved the agreement and new name at its meeting Monday night.

