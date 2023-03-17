Crude Crashes

West Texas oil futures sank more than $11.00 per barrel during the week, with April delivery crude hitting a low of $65.17 on Friday. The crash sped up midweek as Silicon Valley Bank failed, causing Wall Street and businesses on Main Street to fear recession. Although lower petroleum prices help motorists at the pump, some fear there will be fewer commuters buying gas if a recession occurs. As the banking turmoil spread, speculators dumped oil and stocks but bought gold and bonds because they are thought to be safe havens from tumbling industrial commodities. Crude oil stockpiles in the U.S. remain high, adding pressure from that side of the formula.

