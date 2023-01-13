Atmospheric Rivers Drench California

The West coast mega drought, described as the worst in 1,200 years, seemed to be abruptly broken. A series of storms swamped California and brought needed relief to some areas. Thousands experienced flooding, overflowing reservoirs, mud-slides, and power outages. Had the soil there been moist or even only moderately dry before the storms, the rain may have been absorbed, but the soil was parched and almost impervious to moisture. Hurricane-force winds and extreme rainfall repeatedly created flooding, forcing evacuations and leaving a path of destruction and mounting death tolls. Although California recently received a lot of precipitation, much of it is still considered to be in some state of drought.

