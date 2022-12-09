Leaders Xi, Putin, Biden, & bin Salmon Drive Crude on Wild Ride

Shortly after the U.S. and its group of seven European allies set a $60.00 per barrel cap on Russian Crude prices, China’s President Xi and Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salmon met on Thursday to discuss crude production levels. That weighty discussion reminded us that both discord and alliances can quickly form as the four key economic powers chime in with incentives and threats, each trying to secure an economic advantage by affecting crude supply and demand.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.