Zelenskyy asks Congress for aid

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy addressed Congress on his first trip abroad since Russia invaded Ukraine. Congress has approved $50 billion in aid since February for financial, humanitarian, and military purposes. The role of Ukraine and Russia in grain production and exports and Russia's control of natural gas has focused commodity users and investors on how our legislators will respond.

