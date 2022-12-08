As a financial adviser, I help my clients navigate through many questions about estate planning. I encourage all of them to create a will stating how they want their property distributed in the event of their death.

But I also recommend my clients consider another legal document, a trust. A trust might be a good fit for your estate plan if preserving wealth for the next generation is a top priority.

Tim Breitfelder is a financial adviser and investment director with StackStone Wealth, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. in Dubuque.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.